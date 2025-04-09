Coventry City v Portsmouth early team and injury news as 11 out and 2 doubts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 8th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey are back on the road this evening as they take on Coventry City.

It’s the Blues first trip to the CBS Arena since October 2018, when Ronan Curtis first-half strike continued Kenny Jackett’s men's impressive start to the 2018-19 League One season.

Now in the Championship, John Mousinho’s side will be looking to return to winning ways after Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Millwall.

The disappointment at The Den represented Pompey’s 14th away defeat of the campaign as they continue to struggle on their travels.

Nonetheless, that hasn’t deterred 2,300 members of the Fratton faithful from making the 280-mile round trip to the West Midlands.

The Sky Blues will be without boss Frank Lampard after he was given a one-game touchline ban following a red card against Burnley on Saturday.

With an exciting prospect ahead which could have repercussions at either end of the table, here’s the latest team news from both camps.

Coventry v Pompey team and injury news

Coventry v Pompey team and injury news | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The striker, who was once linked with a move to Fratton Park under Danny Cowley, will miss this evening’s game with a pelvic issue. Thomas-Asante has been absent for the Sky Blues’ past four league matches but is set to be back in time to face former club West Brom on Good Friday.

2. Brandon Thomas-Asante - Out

The striker, who was once linked with a move to Fratton Park under Danny Cowley, will miss this evening’s game with a pelvic issue. Thomas-Asante has been absent for the Sky Blues’ past four league matches but is set to be back in time to face former club West Brom on Good Friday. | Getty Images

Talented title winner continues to work his way back from a season-ending knee issue sustained against Blackburn in January. Pre-season the expected date of his return.

3. Paddy Lane - Out

Talented title winner continues to work his way back from a season-ending knee issue sustained against Blackburn in January. Pre-season the expected date of his return. | Getty Images

The Aussie centre-back is another member of Mousinho’s squad to be ruled out for the campaign after he picked up an ankle injury against QPR in February.

4. Hayden Matthews - Out

The Aussie centre-back is another member of Mousinho’s squad to be ruled out for the campaign after he picked up an ankle injury against QPR in February. | National World

