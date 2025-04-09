It’s the Blues first trip to the CBS Arena since October 2018, when Ronan Curtis first-half strike continued Kenny Jackett’s men's impressive start to the 2018-19 League One season.

Now in the Championship, John Mousinho’s side will be looking to return to winning ways after Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Millwall.

The disappointment at The Den represented Pompey’s 14th away defeat of the campaign as they continue to struggle on their travels.

The Sky Blues will be without boss Frank Lampard after he was given a one-game touchline ban following a red card against Burnley on Saturday.

With an exciting prospect ahead which could have repercussions at either end of the table, here’s the latest team news from both camps.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - Out The striker, who was once linked with a move to Fratton Park under Danny Cowley, will miss this evening's game with a pelvic issue. Thomas-Asante has been absent for the Sky Blues' past four league matches but is set to be back in time to face former club West Brom on Good Friday.

Paddy Lane - Out Talented title winner continues to work his way back from a season-ending knee issue sustained against Blackburn in January. Pre-season the expected date of his return.