Coventry have emerged as Pompey’s rivals for the signing of Herbie Kane.

It is understood Kenny Jackett is monitoring the highly-regarded Liverpool midfielder, who is available on loan.

League One and League Two clubs still have the opportunity to recruit until Thursday, September 2.

With a switch to the Championship having eluded Kane following last Thursday’s Premier League and Championship deadline, attention now turns elsewhere in the Football League.

Certainly there is plenty of interest in Kane, who impressed during a season-long loan at Doncaster last term.

As reported on Friday, Pompey are among admirers of the attacking midfielder.

However, Coventry have now also entered the pursuit of the 20-year-old, who signed a new Anfield contract in December 2018.

Mark Robins’ side have cashed in on Conor Chaplin this summer, selling him to Barnsley.

In terms of the midfield department, this month they sold Tom Bayliss to Championship club Preston in a deal worth around £2m.

And the availability of Kane has alerted them to a possible switch, with Liverpool again keen to loan out the youngster to aid his ongoing development.

The former England under-17 international made 49 appearances and scored seven times at Doncaster last season.

That Keepmoat Stadium loan spell also saw him line-up alongside Paul Downing and John Marquis, who both arrived at Fratton Park this summer.