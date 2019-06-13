Have your say

Here are the latest League One transfer rumours and news this morning.

Sunderland have tabled a contract offer to free agent Lawrence Shankland, who is also attracting interest from Pompey, Rangers, Celtic and Swansea City, (Scottish Sun)

Tom Bayliss. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Stewart Downing is weighing offers from several clubs - including Sunderland - following his release from Middlesbrough. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Doncaster boss Grant McCann fears his side have fallen behind in the battle for Pompey-linked Paul Downing after he was offered a ‘huge’ contract elsewhere. Read more here. (Portsmouth News)

However, Rovers will be boosted by the imminent arrival of Rangers winger Glenn Middleton on a season-long loan deal. (Daily Record)

Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers are keen on defender Dominic Ball after he was released by Rotherham United. (Press and Journal)

Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leeds target Tom Bayliss is yet to receive an approach from elsewhere - says Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy. (Coventry Live)

One Sky Blues player who is heading towards the exit door is defender Jordan Willis. He has been linked with Luton Town and Bristol City. (Coventry Live)

Bristol Rovers have signed defender Josh Hare from Eastleigh on a free transfer. He was named in the National League 2018/19 Team of the Year. (BBC)

Millwall manager Neil Harris says one of their goalkeeper targets - thought to be Ipswich shotstopper Bartosz Bialkowksi, looks set to move abroad. (London News Online)