Have your say

Coventry will bring a bumper crowd to Fratton Park on Easter Monday.

More than 1,110 Sky Blues fans have snapped up tickets for the League One clash on April 22.

The visitors have been handed 1,960 seats in total.

But Pompey have released extra tickets to fans in the Milton End after initially being full to capacity.

It means a superb atmosphere will likely be created inside Fratton Park, with the game also being broadcast on Sky Sports.

The game will mark Conor Chaplin’s first appearance at PO4 after he departed for the Ricoh Arena in the summer.

Kenny Jackett’s defeated Coventry 1-0 in the reverse fixture in October, with Ronan Curtis netting the only goal of the game.