Such has been the gap, the Blues remain in 11th place and nine points adrift of the top six, despite three successive wins.

Even victory over Fleetwood on Saturday would not raise their League One placing, considering the existing distance between 10th-placed Bolton.

Still, Pompey have three matches in hand on many of those eyeing the play-offs, including Sunderland, MK Dons, Ipswich and Bolton.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, with 15 games to go, Cowley is upbeat over his side’s chances of qualifying.

He told The News: ‘I think anything is possible for Pompey, I think anything is possible for us.

‘I live in a world of positivity, I believe only we can control our destiny. As humans we can be whatever we want to be, we can achieve whatever we want to - and nobody should put a ceiling on that.

‘I always believe. If you have a dream, believe in it – only we control our destiny, so we decide.

Danny Cowley has sounded his play-off motivational battlecry. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘If you really want something, go and get it.

‘I am really proud of the group off the back of the injustice at Oxford when we went down to 10 men so early to such a soft sending off.

‘We fought so hard and put in so much effort, so, having lost in the dying moments, it would be easy as a group to go under.

‘We have shown real character, real fortitude, resistance and determination. We have fought back and managed to get on the right side of three tight games.’

Encouragingly, the Blues now have three successive home matches at Fratton Park.

Following Fleetwood, there is Oxford United (March 1) and Accrington (March 5) as they attempt to make home advantage count.

Cowley added: ‘I don’t really see the table, I just focus on the process.

‘I do think it’s a pivotal week, we are on a run, and it’s really hard to get runs going in this division because it’s so competitive.

‘But when you do get a run going, you want to try to maximise the moment – and we have a very tough game against Fleetwood on Saturday.

‘Every week in football is pivotal, it’s a 44-week season for us when you count pre-season as well.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron