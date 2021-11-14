A 73rd minute finish from Marcus Harness was enough to help Danny Cowley’s side claim all three points at Adams Park.

A cagey first half saw Pompey have a penalty waved away by referee Neil Hair, before Sean Raggett was adjudged to have fouled Anis Mehmeti which resulted in a Wycombe penalty.

The excellent Alex Bass saved the resulting Joe Jacobson penalty as the sides went in 0-0 at half time.

Marcus Harness celebrates his winner over Wycombe with George Hirst and Michael Jacobs. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

George Hirst, Alex Bass, Sean Raggett and Conor Ogilvie were the standout players for the Blues’ and Pompey fans on social media highlighted their performance as well as the overall display.

Here’s what Pompey fans on Twitter had to say following the 1-0 victory.

Great win today. What a shift that Pompey team put in against a predictable physical Wycombe side. Going to enjoy this Saturday evening with NO doom & gloom

PUP

@mickpoth60

What a performance from Pompey full of fight and some great saves from Alex Bass. Wycombe is never an easy place to come to and today was no different. Brilliant atmosphere as well.

@andyford33107

Hirst must play next week. 1 to 11 we were superb today and beat Wycombe at their own game. Solitary, resolute and heroic at the end. Great to see my club put those guts in. #Pompey

@wayneharrispfc

Fight Passion Determination - that’s a #Pompey team’s DNA and they showed it today against a tough Wycombe team. #BlueArmy

@S_edward93

Wycombe getting Wycombed! Love it.

@SWebb53684035

Best fans in the world. Sell out every away game, sing no matter what the score is. Players feed off us, we feed off them. What a win, what noise and Wycombe thought be easy game with 2 away on internationals and 8 injured nope we showed fight spirit and let's hope it's turning point #pup

@MarkRoser9

A 1-0 win away at Wycombe, Harness scoring again and another clean sheet, get in, happy with that, PUP!

@HazzaTWood96

As far as I'm concerned we went to Wycombe and didn't get bullied. When you play Wycombe you have to scrap. Winning when you fight and scrap feels better.

@smilersteve1

That is a great win #Pompey. 6 unbeaten since the shambles against Ipswich. A typical Wycombe game that doesn't finish until gone 5 o'clock. Brilliant 3 points!

@ben_h_95

What a great win today. Cowleys and players starting to make some #pompey fans eat humble pie… 6 unbeaten now! Love that Wycombe called it on thinking we’d be easy pickings. All the motivation we needed. Loads of passion today too.