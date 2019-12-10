Craig MacGillivray believes Pompey have a stronger squad last season.

The Blues keeper feels Kenny Jackett’s options are more well rounded than they were last term.

Jackett brought in eight new faces this summer after missing out on automatic promotion via the play-offs last term.

Those new additions were Ellis Harrison, John Marquis, Ryan Williams, Marcus Harness, Paul Downing, James Bolton, Ross McCrorie and Sean Raggett.

But Pompey had to fill the sizeable void created by the departures of Matt Clarke, Nathan Thompson and Jamal Lowe as the main summer departures.

After a slow start, the season has accelerated to the point where Jackett’s men are unbeaten in 10 and have just a single loss from their past 15 outings.

And MacGillivray feels that run has showcased the greater depth Pompey now have.

He said: ‘I think overall we actually are (stronger). I think we quite possibly are.

‘Obviously we’ve lost Jamz (Lowe) from last year, but we’ve got Ryan Williams who was playing every week in the Championship last season, plays for his country and is a very, very good winger.

‘There’s obviously Matt Clarke who’s gone as well and was a very good player for Portsmouth, an unbelievable centre-half.

‘But Burge (Burgess) this season has been very good, Rags (Raggett) when he’s played and Hawks (Hawkins) when he’s played.

‘Considering Hawks has only just come in and is naturally a forward, he will only get better as a centre-half with the games he plays.

‘Then you look at the other ones we’ve brought in, there’s Ellis - a very good forward - John (Marquis) who scores goals and the other players who are very good additions to the squad.

It’s just about staying consistent and level-headed.’