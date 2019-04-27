Have your say

Craig MacGillivray felt Pompey’s draw with Sunderland would have been a superb result at any other stage of the season.

And the goalkeeper believes the Blues’ point at the Stadium of Light could still be massive in the League One promotion race.

Craig MacGillivray. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey’s top-two chances no longer remain in their own hands after drawing 1-1 with the Black Cats.

Tom Flanagan broke the deadlock in the ninth minute before Jamal Lowe equalised for Kenny Jackett’s side 15 minutes later.

It was Sunderland who looked the likelier to clinch a victory but a string of top-drawer MacGillivray saves, coupled with a resolute rearguard action, ensured Pompey held on for a draw.

With Barnsley defeating Blackpool, it means the Blues are relying on the Tykes or Luton to drop points in their respective final games if they’re to reach the Championship automatically.

Nevertheless, MacGillivray reckons a draw against a Sunderland side who’ve lost just once at home all season was a decent result.

He said: ‘You can look it at two ways.

‘It was a must-win in the sense that promotions stayed in our hands.

‘But at least we’ve come off the pitch with a point.

‘Ideally we would have won three points but at any other time in the season then a point would have been superb.

‘Their home record is very good and they threw the kitchen sink at us but couldn’t get that second goal.

‘Unfortunately for us, we couldn’t get that final little pass to get a winner.

‘Three points would have been ideal but, you never know, a point could be massive.’

Pompey next face Peterborough at Fratton Park on Tuesday.