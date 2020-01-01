Have your say

Craig MacGillivray’s omission from the Pompey starting line-up for today’s trip to Gillingham is not injury-related.

The News understands the decision to include the 26-year-old among the substitutes for today’s League One game at Priestfield is down to selection.

Manager Kenny Jackett has named Alex Bass in goal for the match against the in-form Gills, seeing MacGillivray drop to the bench for the first time in his Blues career.

The Scot has been a mainstay in the Pompey team since arriving on a free transfer from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2017.

He was an ever-present in last season’s League One promotion push and has 81 Blues appearances in total.

Before today's fixture against the Gills, MacGillivray had missed two games this season.

He didn’t feature in the goalless draw against Gillingham on October 12 because of his Scotland’s international commitments.

The keeper then missed the 4-1 win against Southend on November 5 through injury.

Bass stepped in on each of those occasions.

The Blues academy graduate has made 10 first-team appearances to date.

Bass for MacGillivray is one of two changes to the Pompey side for the visit to Kent.

The other sees Gareth Evans come in for Andy Cannon.