Craig MacGillivray is fit for Pompey to face Harrogate Town in the FA Cup first round.

The keeper missed Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over Southend with a calf injury.

However, the Scot has recovered and lines up for Kenny Jackett’s side on his former club.

That’s one of three changes the Blues make for the tie at Wetherby Road.

Brandon Haunstrup gets the nod to replace the injured Ross McCrorie at right-back after impressing when coming off the bench against the Shrimpers.

Meanwhile, Gareth Evans replaces top-scorer Ellis Harrison, who isn’t in the match-day squad.

A power cut has hit Wetherby Road ahead of kick-off, though, which has put the game in doubt. Follow up the updates here.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Haunstrup, Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Naylor, Close, Williams, Evans, Curtis, Marquis.

Bench: Bass, Bolton, Walkes, Downing, Cannon, Harness, Pitman.