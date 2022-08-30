News you can trust since 1877
Crawley Town 1 Portsmouth 1: Robertson header levels it up

Pompey open their Papa John’s Trophy campaign at Crawley tonight.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:25 pm
Crawley v Pompey
The Blues will hope to keep up their strong record against the Red Devils in the competition, winning the past three meetings over six years.

Danny Cowley will be expected to freshen up his squad amid a busy period of games.

That means giving much-needed minutes to those who’ve not had a lot of game time, as well as those on the way back from injury.

We’ll be building up to kick off at Broadfield Stadium with team news and talking points before bringing live commentary from 7.45pm.

Crawley 1 Pompey 2

Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:36

Show new updates
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:36

90

Lowery adjudged to have brought down Tilley. Bremang steps and roofs it to send the game to penalties.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:35

Crawley penalty

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:34

Crawley pushing through stoppage time.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:34

90+2

Crawley free-kick on the left. Poor from Powell and Mnoga clears.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:32

Six minutes’ stoppage time

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:31

90

Mingi takes aim from 25 yards - and smashes the ball out of the ground...

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:30

One minute to go plus stoppages.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:30

88

Freeman cross too deep and it’s out for a goal kick

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:28

87

Robertson’s header goes wide from a deep Hackett free-kick.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:28

86

Attendance: 2,314 (1,111 away fans)

