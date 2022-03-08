Crewe 0-1 Portsmouth - LIVE: Leicester loanee George Hirst heads home in the third minute!

Pompey travel to Crewe this evening aiming to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:55 pm

It’ll be the second time Danny Cowley’s side travel to Gresty Road in 17 days as their February 19 clash was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

However, this time around the Blues could close the gap to the top six to four points after a run of five wins in six matches.

Follow the game with us LIVE for updates as they happen.

Pompey could close the gap on the play-offs to four points tonight if they beat Crewe.

LIVE: Crewe 0-1 Pompey

Last updated: Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 20:03

  • Blues looking to stretch their unbeaten run to seven games
  • Danny Cowley’s side could close the gap to the top six to four points
15

Morrell finds space inside the box and lays the ball across to Walker, who takes a touch but sees his shot deflected wide.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 20:01

13

Should be 2-0. Curtis fires a free-kick low before Richards spills the ball into the path of Walker, but the striker fires his shot from close range back at the Crewe goalkeeper. A striker of his ability should be scoring from there.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 19:58

9

Johnson sends the ball over the top to Chris Long is and before he can strike at goal Raggett makes a sensational block to force the ball over the bar. Bazunu then claims the resulting corner. Danger averted.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 19:56

9'

Travis Johnson finds space on the right, but curls his cross straight into the hands of Bazunu.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 19:55

6

Ogilvie again looking dangerous on the overlap as he finds space in-behind again, but this time his low cross is cleared. Pompey looking impressive and fast tonight.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 19:51

3 GGGGGGGOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL

All comes from Morrell who wins the ball in the centre of the park. He played the ball to Curtis who slid the ball to Ogilvie, whose brilliant cross from the left is brilliantly headed home by Hirst. Five in six for the Leicester loanee now.

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 19:47

KICK-OFF

We’re underway at Gresty Road

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 19:39

5-minutes ‘til kick-off

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 19:32

Warm-ups

Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 19:28

HEAD 2 HEAD

2021-22: Pompey 2-0 Crewe

2020-21: Crewe 0-0 Pompey, Pompey 4-1 Crewe

2016-17: Pompey 0-1 Crewe, Crewe 0-0 Pompey

2012-13: Crewe 1-2 Pompey, Pompey 2-0 Crewe

