Crewe 0-1 Portsmouth - LIVE: Leicester loanee George Hirst heads home in the third minute!
Pompey travel to Crewe this evening aiming to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.
It’ll be the second time Danny Cowley’s side travel to Gresty Road in 17 days as their February 19 clash was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
However, this time around the Blues could close the gap to the top six to four points after a run of five wins in six matches.
Follow the game with us LIVE for updates as they happen.
LIVE: Crewe 0-1 Pompey
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 20:03
- Blues looking to stretch their unbeaten run to seven games
- Danny Cowley’s side could close the gap to the top six to four points
Morrell finds space inside the box and lays the ball across to Walker, who takes a touch but sees his shot deflected wide.
Should be 2-0. Curtis fires a free-kick low before Richards spills the ball into the path of Walker, but the striker fires his shot from close range back at the Crewe goalkeeper. A striker of his ability should be scoring from there.
Johnson sends the ball over the top to Chris Long is and before he can strike at goal Raggett makes a sensational block to force the ball over the bar. Bazunu then claims the resulting corner. Danger averted.
Travis Johnson finds space on the right, but curls his cross straight into the hands of Bazunu.
Ogilvie again looking dangerous on the overlap as he finds space in-behind again, but this time his low cross is cleared. Pompey looking impressive and fast tonight.
3 GGGGGGGOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL
All comes from Morrell who wins the ball in the centre of the park. He played the ball to Curtis who slid the ball to Ogilvie, whose brilliant cross from the left is brilliantly headed home by Hirst. Five in six for the Leicester loanee now.
KICK-OFF
We’re underway at Gresty Road
5-minutes ‘til kick-off
Warm-ups
HEAD 2 HEAD
2021-22: Pompey 2-0 Crewe
2020-21: Crewe 0-0 Pompey, Pompey 4-1 Crewe
2016-17: Pompey 0-1 Crewe, Crewe 0-0 Pompey
2012-13: Crewe 1-2 Pompey, Pompey 2-0 Crewe