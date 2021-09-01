Sporting director Michael Edwards played a key role in bringing Mo Salah, pictured, to Liverpool. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Reports have emerged claiming the Reds' supremo Michael Edwards will leave Anfield when his current contract expires next summer.

Edwards, who hails from Fareham, has been a critical cog in Liverpool's journey to becoming Champions League and Premier League winners in recent years.

After arriving at Anfield as head of performance and analysis, he soon rose through the ranks and was handed his current role of sporting director in November 2016.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edwards has been the mastermind behind a number of high profile transfers made by the club in recent times, including the acquisitions of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk.

But now it is looking likely he'll call time after six years as sporting director next summer.

It is claimed club owners Fenway Sports Group are keen to retain Edwards' services, yet it appears as though he could call time at Liverpool.

Edwards has enjoyed a fascinating rise in the game after being appointed Pompey's Prozone analyst under Harry Redknapp in 2003.

It was a position he held until 2008 before eventually following former Blues boss Redknapp to take on a role at Tottenham in 2009.

Edwards was head of performance analysis at Spurs prior to first moving to Anfield to take up the same position in 2011.

During his near decade of Liverpool service, he has risen through the off-the-field ranks to becoming one of the most influential figures at the club.