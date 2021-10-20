Crystal Palace game moved with Portsmouth ready for Wycombe Wanderers international break postponement

Pompey’s final Papa John’s Trophy clash with Crystal Palace under-21s has been brought forward a week.

By Jordan Cross
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:21 pm

The southern group B meeting will not take place on Tuesday, November 9 (7.45pm kick-off).

Pompey will already be eliminated from the competition if Palace fail to beat AFC Wimbledon next week.

There’s every chance the Blues’ game with Wycombe the following weekend could be rescheduled due to international call-ups.

Bringing the game forward then would give Pompey a clear week in the run-up to the AFC Wimbledon trip on November 20.

Ticket information for the Palace game will be announced in due course.

Pompey have rearranged their Papa John's Trophy meeting with Crystal Palace under-21s.

