Crystal Palace winger Rak-Sakyi is a player Pompey admire as they plan for next season’s Championship campaign

Pompey will have to be patient if they are to maintain their interest in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The Blues have identified the exciting 21-year-old as someone who could make an immediate impact on the Fratton Park first team and provide them with the extra quality needed for their Championship return.

With interest in the England under-20 international expected to be ultra competitive this summer, Pompey already know they’ll have a job on their hands to convince Rak-Sakyi that the south coast should be the platform for the next stage in his career.

But as they compete with the likes of Sunderland and Millwall over a potential loan deal, they need to be aware that Palace will leave it until the middle of July before deciding what next for the former Chelsea youngster.

That’s according to Londonnewsonline.co.uk, who claim Eagles boss Oliver Glasner will wait until after his players report back for pre-season training and even after their pre-season trip to America before making a ruling on a player who scored 15 goals and recorded nine assists during an impressive loan spell at Charlton in 2022-23.

It’s the same with another exciting young player on Palace’s books, David Ozoh, who is also on the radar of clubs.

Rak-Sakyi made six Premier League appearances for the Selhurst Park outfit last season but is yet to feature under Glasner following his appointment as Roy Hodgson’s successor in February. Injury has hampered the Southwark-born talent’s progress this term. However, he was an unused sub in three Palace games towards the end of the season just completed as he was included in their match-day squads.