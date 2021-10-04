Pompey fans took Yoshi Kawaguchi to their hearts

Cult classics: The 25 Portsmouth heroes that grew to have a special place in our hearts

They may not have been the most skilful or talented players to don a royal blue shirt.

But there’s a select band of former Pompey players who grew to be embraced by the club’s supporters.

They may have had shaky starts to Fratton Park life, but that didn’t stop these men growing to be appreciated and loved by the Fratton faithful.

So we now remember the 25 Pompey cult heroes from down the years. Does your favourite make the cut?

1. Chris Burns

What 'Bricky Burns' lacked in natural talent he more than made up for with graft and fighting spirit

2. Kevin Harper

Kevin Harper football genius! Pompey fans loved the winger's bustling style and graft

3. Linvoy Primus

Cult hero, hall of famer and all-round nice guy all rolled into one

4. Scott Hiley

Anyone who can go from being abused for his Southampton links to player of the season and have an early website named in his honour hasn't done badly...

