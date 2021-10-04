Cult classics: The 25 Portsmouth heroes that grew to have a special place in our hearts

But there’s a select band of former Pompey players who grew to be embraced by the club’s supporters.

They may have had shaky starts to Fratton Park life, but that didn’t stop these men growing to be appreciated and loved by the Fratton faithful.

So we now remember the 25 Pompey cult heroes from down the years. Does your favourite make the cut?

1. Chris Burns What 'Bricky Burns' lacked in natural talent he more than made up for with graft and fighting spirit Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Kevin Harper Kevin Harper football genius! Pompey fans loved the winger's bustling style and graft Photo: Phil Cole Photo Sales

3. Linvoy Primus Cult hero, hall of famer and all-round nice guy all rolled into one Photo: Sean Dempsey Photo Sales

4. Scott Hiley Anyone who can go from being abused for his Southampton links to player of the season and have an early website named in his honour hasn't done badly... Photo: The News Photo Sales