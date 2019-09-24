Have your say

Tom Naylor will find out this morning if he can lead Pompey out in the south-coast derby.

The skipper is set to undergo a fitness test ahead of Southampton's highly-anticipated trip to Fratton Park.

Naylor sustained two separate knocks during the Blues’ 1-0 defeat at Wycombe on Saturday.

That meant he didn't train with Kenny Jackett's troops yesterday and is rated 50-50 to feature.

With the former Burton man suffering two contact injuries – rather than muscle problems – it gives him more of a chance to face Pompey's bitter rivals in the Carabao Cup third round.

But it will depend on how Naylor’s body has recovered overnight.

Pompey captain Tom Naylor

Blues boss Jackett said: ‘Tom has a kick on his calf and a bang on his thigh.

‘They’re contact injuries where there is a little bit of swelling. We probably put him 50-50.

‘He wanted to stay on at Wycombe and typical of him he battled through really after quite an early knock.

‘I think it came from an early tackle, a very early one and it looked like we might have to make a substitution.

‘Tom didn’t train on Monday and we’ll see this morning.

‘With it being a contact injury, there is always a chance (of Naylor being fit).

‘If it was a muscle injury you can sort of say no chance. But an extra day, we’ll see how both knocks match up.’

Naylor’s absence would represent a major blow for Pompey.

Not only would they be without their captain, but they’d also miss their midfield general who offers energy and bite in the engine room.

Jackett is hopeful the 28-year-old will be given the green light to line up in the first south-coast derby since 2012.

But Naylor won't be risked if he’s not fully fit.

Jackett added: ‘Of course you always want Tom Naylor, but if he’s not fully fit we’re not going to play him.

‘He’s a very committed player, definitely. I’ll make a decision this morning, he’s 50-50 and we’ll see.

‘He has a chance because contact injuries can get better day by day.’