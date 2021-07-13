The Morocaan striker has made an instant impact at Fratton Park, netting a 26-minute hat-trick at Westleigh Park on Saturday.

The youngster is still contracted to Norwich – yet available for a loan deal.

Danny Cowley’s policy is not to reveal the identity of many of his triallists, particularly those still connected with clubs.

Nonetheless, he will spend this week assessing whether to seek a longer stay for the man he has coined ‘Triallist H’.

Pompey’s boss The News: ‘Triallist H, he should be in the Line of Duty, shouldn’t he!

‘He’s a contracted player at another club. That other club have been really kind to allow him to come into our group.

Gassan Ahadme nets during his 26-minute hat-trick against the Hawks on Saturday. Picture: Paul Collins

‘He was a boy that was playing abroad on loan last year. As a consequence, he actually had a foot infection which kept him out for quite a long part of the season.

‘This is now a good chance for us to see him with our own eyes.

‘We've seen him in under-23s football, but it’s a really good chance to look at him close up.

‘His club are in the Premier League and I know they think a lot of him, so we’ll just see.

‘Everyone is open minded at the moment, we are just going to spend some time with him. He’s done really, really well in the four days he has been with us.

‘I think it’s always hard to talk about other people’s players - but their focus is a loan for him.

‘He will be here for this week. His club has been really good about it and that’s great, this is the relationship you want with these clubs.

‘I would like to think they see this is a really good environment for young players.’

Ahadme joined Norwich in January 2019 from Spanish amateur side Gimnastic de Manresa.

He has since made two appearances and scored once for the Canaries’ under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

His debut for Norwich ironically came against Pompey, starting a 3-1 defeat at Fratton Park in September 2019.

Ellis Harrison grabbed two and Josh Flint netted the other as Kenny Jackett’s men claimed a comfortable victory.

Ahadme last summer joined Real Oviedo on a season-long loan, yet he has now returned to Carrow Road seeking further opportunities.

And Cowley is monitoring the forward.

He added: ‘He has done well, he has done great, he scored a hat-trick on Saturday.

‘Now we are just deciding whether that was him on his very, very best day – or that’s just his regular day.

‘If it’s his regular day, then that will be really exciting, wouldn't it!’

