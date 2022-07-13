Following the recruitment of right-backs Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson inside eight days, the former Sheffield United man is surplus to requirements.

As previously revealed by The News, Pompey are willing to listen to offers for the 30-year-old, who arrived on a free transfer last summer, signing a two-year deal.

Now, for the first time, Cowley has publicly declared Freeman’s availability.

He told The News: ‘Kieron’s got a stiff back, he didn’t train on Monday and had treatment yesterday morning at the club with Sean Raggett and Joe Morrell.

‘We spoke at the end of last season, we spoke again on Monday morning. At the time we were talking to Joe trying to get that deal done and waiting for the other part of the medical.

‘Off the back of knowing Joe Rafferty was going to go through, it was just having an honest conversation.

‘We have a lot of respect for Kieron both as a player and a person, he’s a top player, you don’t do what he’s done in his career and be part of that really successful Sheffield United team without being a really good player.

‘We probably just feel that it’s the right time for him to maybe find a club closer to home where he can play regularly.’

Freeman made 25 appearances last season, however his campaign was cut short after damaging ankle ligaments in February.

The injury occurred against Oxford United in freak circumstances, sustained as he collapsed having been knocked unconscious by a ball to the face.

Freeman has been unable to play competitively since, although has featured in friendlies against the Hawks, Gosport and Qatar SC this summer.

A stiff back ruled him out of action for yesterday’s goalless draw at Bristol City and it remains to be seen whether he is involved at Gillingham this weekend.

Cowley admits Freeman has his admirers, with a number of clubs declaring an interest in the former Derby County man.

It is understood Tranmere have recently emerged as contenders for his signature, with the likes of Leyton Orient, Mansfield, Swindon and Hull having previously looked at him.

And his anticipated departure will allow Rafferty and Swanson to battle it out for the right-back berth in the forthcoming League One campaign.

Cowley added: ‘Kieron will be a really good signing for so many people because he’s a top player.

‘I believe there’s interest in him and that will be for him to make the right decision for him and his family.’

