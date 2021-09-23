Danny Cowley backs trusted defender to flourish in surprise new Portsmouth challenge
After 114 appearances, Lee Brown has been allocated a new Pompey role.
And Danny Cowley is adamant the ever-willing 31-year-old can flourish in his wing-back responsibility.
The Blues lined-up with three central defenders for Tuesday night’s visit of Plymouth to Fratton Park.
That saw Brown and Mahlon Romeo asked to operate as the side’s wing-backs, adding width and energy to a team lacking attacking ideas of late.
A Pompey fixture since June 2018, Brown has barely been asked to venture away from his accustomed position.
Nonetheless, Cowley has served the ex-Bristol Rovers men with a fresh challenge – and believes the fit is a natural one.
Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘I really think Lee can play left wing-back.
‘He does a lot of good things going forward, although we are still trying to increase his intensity, one-v-one drills and his ability to get up to the ball.
‘Even when we play in a back four, he’s an overlapping full-back and now our top scorer in the league.
‘Obviously he and Mahlon are different wing-backs, they have different qualities and Lee brings a huge amount of experience.
‘They are good characters, they will do what the team needs of them. They know the team at the moment is short of left-footed balance in that area, so we have to find solutions.
‘What’s the other choice? We could moan and groan but you have two options – victim or fighter.
‘For us it’s important to always find a solution.’
Brown netted Pompey’s opening goal from a free-kick on Tuesday evening in the 2-2 draw with Plymouth.
It represented his fourth goal in his last nine appearances.
The ex-QPR trainee is poised to retain his new-found left wing-back role for Saturday’s trip to struggling Charlton.
Cowley added: ‘Lee’s got a lot of quality and a lovely left foot, it doesn’t surprise me he scores the goals that he does,
‘We have to get him in and around the goal because he’s got a hammer of a left foot, he shows it in training on a regular basis.’
