Danny Cowley delivers key news over future of Portsmouth's in-demand prized, young asset

The Blues are determined to secure the future of their brightest, young prospect after he entered the final year of his existing agreement.

Danny Cowley is confident an agreement can be reached to tie down the 19-year-old to extended terms, before looking to find him a league club where he can play regularly this season.

With a swathe of League Two clubs interested in landing the former Trafalgar School pupil, that will be the likely route for Mnoga once new terms are inked.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley said: ‘We’d like Haji to sign a contract, so it’s clear. We said we’d like that from day dot really.

‘That will happen, because I know there’s an enthusiasm from both sides to do that.

‘Once that happens, we’ll look for that pathway for him.

Haji Mnoga

‘He’s a good kid but he needs to play.

‘He had a season last season of being in and out.

‘If I was being selfish I’d just keep him, because he’s great for training and he’d be fighting for a spot. I want him to play, though.’

Mnoga has yet to have a significant period out on loan, with Kenny Jackett opting to keep him around the first-team squad since his debut in 2018.

The former England under-17 international has been utilised as a right-back in that time, with 13 senior appearances collected.

Cowley has reservations over Mnoga continuing in that position moving forward, however.

The Pompey boss sees his future as a central defender - a role where he operated impressively recently in the pre-season clash with Chelsea under-23s.

Cowley added: ‘You can see how important it is for him to play.

‘I thought against Chelsea, before he picked up Covid, he didn’t look out of place against some of the best, young players in this country.

‘I don’t see him as a right-back, I don’t think it suits his attributes.

‘In that position you’re the free man with the time and space - Haji wants to be in the action.

‘I’m not sure he has the patience and technique for that position.

‘But as a centre-half he’s up and at them, and I can see him becoming an excellent player there.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.