Danny Cowley delivers key update on outlook for injured pair and chances of making Doncaster Rovers clash

Marcus Harness, left, and Clark Robertson

The Blues boss was forced into a double change at half-time in the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town, as Clarke Robertson and Marcus Harness were withdrawn.

Skipper Robertson limped off with an ankle issue after trying to continue, with Harness picking up a quad problem.

Both men have been in for treatment today and, although it’s early days, Cowley is cautiously optimistic about their chances of recovery to face Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

He said: ‘Clark Robertson and Marcus Harness have both been in for rehab work.

‘They are both rehabbing injuries and it’s an early phase.

‘It’s about trying to get inflammation down, and once you’ve done that you can start making some intelligent decisions about the time frame and at which stage they are in the rehab process.

‘The good news is both are walking freely and can’t feel the issues when they are walking, which is always a good sign.

‘They have both got a bit of swelling, so the short-term aim is to get the swelling down and then make decisions on what is next.

‘We certainly haven’t ruled the weekend out, though.