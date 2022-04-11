But the Blues’ head coach insists he has communicated with owners Tornante every fortnight.

Since his initial arrival in March 2021 on an interim basis, Cowley’s relationship with Michael Eisner has been conducted over Zoom and phone calls.

However, for the first time in more than two years, Tornante will be visiting Fratton Park later this month.

Eric Eisner and Andy Redman, both Blues board members, are pencilled in to attend the final two home matches – Gillingham (April 23) and Wigan (April 26).

And for Cowley, it also marks the opportunity to get to know them better.

He told The News: ‘It will be the first time I have seen them in person, so I’m looking forward to being able to sit down with them.

‘I know they have a deep care for this football club.

Andy Redman (centre) and Eric Eisner (right) are pencilled in to visit Fratton Park later this month - more than two years since their last trip. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘Previous meetings have all been via Zoom, although we would much rather meet people face-to-face – and that will only help to continue to build our relationship.

‘We speak to Michael, Eric and Andy Redman pretty regularly. There’s a board meeting every four weeks and, out of the transfer window, there’s a recruitment meeting every four weeks.

‘Basically that is staggered, so we talk every fortnight. We also speak one-to-one, so have lots of contact with them.

‘They are thinking about the long-term future of the club and are spending an awful lot of money at Fratton Park at the moment to upgrade that.’

Tornante last visited Pompey in February 2020, when the Blues defeated Sunderland 2-0, through goals from James Bolton and Christian Burgess.

Eric Eisner was in attendance that day, along with chairman Michael Eisner and Redman.

However, the impact of coronavirus has delayed their return, with a scheduled visit by Eric in December 2021 then scrapped after the rapid spread of new variant Omicron.

It promises to be a hectic visit to the south coast, with Eric Eisner and Redman keen to ramp up communication – with staff as well as supporters.

Cowley added: ‘There is a really busy itinerary and I know they are keen to meet the whole staff here, speaking to everyone.

‘Nicky and I will be taken out for dinner on the Sunday evening, it would be good to spend some good time together.