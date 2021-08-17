Pompey are waiting to discover the severity of Clark Robertson's ankle injury which was picked up against Shrewsbury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The pair were both withdrawn at the interval during tonight’s 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury which lifted them to the top of League One.

Robertson, who was replaced at left-sided centre-half by Connor Ogilvie, sustained an ankle problem towards the end of the first half.

While Harness, who earlier set up Ryan Tunnicliffe for what proved to be the matchwinner, didn’t reappear after the break following a quad injury.

And Cowley admits it will be 24-48 hours before the Blues can accurately assess the damage to the first-team pair.

He told The News: ‘Clark got a nasty collision on his ankle just before half-time and it swelled up.

‘He wanted to play on and the medical guys strapped it. He came out a little earlier just before the start of the second half and tried to run on it, but it just wasn’t right.

‘We didn’t take any risks there and Connor (Ogilvie) came in and did a really good job for the team playing centre-half.

‘Marcus has picked up an impact injury in his quad and we don’t quite know the severity of either of those injuries. We’ll have to wait 24-48 hours to find out any more.

‘They are key players for us and are big losses.’

Robertson and Harness were not the only two casualties, with substitute Gassan Ahadme cutting his head in an aerial collusion.

The Norwich loanee had replaced the injured Harness at half-time.

Cowley added: ‘Gassan did really well, he played with an intelligence, I thought his execution was good, he played with a good energy.

‘He nearly scored at the back post and picked up a head collision himself, quite a nasty cut.

‘The game was a bit like that, an aggressive, physical encounter and I know we’ve got some bumps and bruises.

‘We have to dust ourselves down quickly because there’s a trip to Doncaster on Saturday.’

