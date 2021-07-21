Gassan Ahadme sends Bristol City's keeper the wrong way to register his second of the match. Picture: Rogan/JMP

But he believes the Blues’ latest signing still requires plenty of development work to enable him to flourish.

The 20-year-old has penned a season-long loan deal at Fratton Park, arriving from Norwich.

Ahadme netted twice in the behind-closed-doors friendly at Bristol City – taking his pre-season tally to seven in three matches.

That impressive impact prompted Cowley to take him on for the 2021-22 campaign, along with fellow triallist Jayden Reid.

And he feels the Moroccan striker can boost his side’s attacking options.

Pompey’s head told The News: ‘Gassan is a boy we have seen with Norwich under-23s, he’s someone that caught our eye and went to Spain with Real Oviedo – and we have followed his progress.

‘He had a frustrating time last year, with a foot injury which led to an infection, which stopped him playing.

‘So we have a young player whose progress has probably stalled because of the injury, but we know he has overcome that now and has a real hunger and desire to push on and we have loved having him with us.

‘That’s seven goals in three games now. Even in training it’s much more than goals, it’s the way he wants to work.

‘He plays with real energy and for us represents that unselfish link player at the top end of the pitch which we have been short of.

‘We’ve got some really good wide players that want someone to link with and he can do that.

‘If he carries on the way he has been going in the first three games, I think we will all be super excited.’

Ahadme netted a 26-minute hat-trick against the Hawks, while bagged twice in a behind-closed-doors game against Burton at St George’s Park on Friday.

He then struck twice in the 3-3 draw against Bristol City at the Championship side’s training ground.

Also joining Ahadme at Fratton Park is former Birmingham City winger Jayden Reid.

However, Reid is not a loan deal – with the free agent handed a 12-month contract with a club option.

Both represent young players and Cowley has called for patience during their progress.

He added: ‘We have to remember that Gassan is a young player and still developing.

‘There are some areas of the game in which we think we can help him – and we are looking forward to working with him.

‘I’ve liked his attitude, he has been a real goal threat, but also unselfish with his link play, so has that really nice balance of an unselfish forward that also carries goal threat.

‘There’s not that many of them which exist.’

