And he’s also hopeful Tyler Walker can continue battling on until the forthcoming enforced two-and-a-half week break.

The Blues have operated with just 14 senior professionals over the last five matches, with injuries and suspensions decimating the squad.

Rookies Liam Vincent, Jay Mingi and Harry Jewitt-White have been filling in on a bench which also contains Northern Ireland under-21 keeper Ollie Webber.

However, ahead of Saturday’s visit of Wycombe, leading scorer Marcus Harness is back from a three-match suspension.

While Michael Jacobs is expected to be given the green light to be considered for first-team duty against the Chairboys having trained since Friday following injury.

And Cowley is also banking on Walker being able to remain available as he shrugs off ongoing ankle problems.

Tyler Walker has been playing on with an ankle injury, according to Danny Cowley. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘Tyler has a swollen ankle, he keeps putting his hand up and that says a lot about him.

‘He would have started last night, 100 per cent. After scoring last Tuesday against Crewe, he would have started on Saturday, but it’s just not possible.

‘We have a break off the back of Saturday, so we’re just being sensible really. We hope he’ll be fine after that.

‘Marcus Harness is now available for Wycombe, we miss his pace, especially away from home on the transition.

‘And Michael Jacobs is training and should be okay, him coming back will really help. We miss that bit of quality.’

Ryan Hardie’s 64th-minute goal settled last night’s Home Park encounter, marking a first defeat in nine matches for the Blues.

Cowley’s men failed to even test opposition keeper Michael Cooper in a tight contest which dented slender play-off hopes.

Cowley added: ‘Loads of them have knocks, the games are coming so thick and fast there’s a lot of bumps and bruises and aching bodies.

‘But come on, they're professional footballers, this is part of the job. Let’s not feel sorry for them!’

