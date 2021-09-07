Danny Cowley hands Millwall man Portsmouth debut among 11 changes at AFC Wimbledon - with a youthful bench
Danny Cowley has made 11 changes as the Papa John’s Trophy returns to Pompey’s schedule.
And most notable of all is the presence of goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, a loan arrival from Sheffield United.
With Alex Bass struck down by coronavirus, the Blues have swooped for Eastwood on an emergency seven-day loan.
The 24-year-old is backed up on the bench by 16-year-old Toby Steward.
Elsewhere in the Blues’ starting XI against AFC Wimbledon, deadline-day signing Mahlon Romeo makes his bow following a loan arrival from Millwall.
Paul Downing is handed his first appearance this season and takes on the captain’s armband, while Louis Thompson is presented with a Pompey debut.
There is also a maiden start for George Hirst, following five previous outings as a substitute since joining on loan from Leicester.
Meanwhile, Ellis Harrison has his first start of the campaign, with Haji Mnoga and Michael Jacobs also selected.
Cowley’s bench features seven Academy players – Steward, Izzy Kaba, Adam Pace, Alfie Bridgman, Dan Gifford, Harry Jewitt-White and Elliott Simpson.
Pompey: Eastwood, Romeo, Mnoga, Downing, Ogilvie, Thompson, Jacobs, Hackett-Fairchild, Ahadme, Harrison, Hirst.
Subs: Steward, Kaba, Payce, Bridgman, Dan Gifford, Jewitt-White, Simpson.
