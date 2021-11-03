Harry Jewitt-White is hoping to win a first-year professional deal when he graduates from Pompey's Academy at the end of the season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Wales under-18 international represents the next exciting prospect emerging from the Blues’ Academy system.

The second-year scholar has so far made three first-team appearances, all arriving in the Papa John’s Trophy, while was 19th man for Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Cheltenham.

Jewitt-White continues to train with Pompey’s first-team under the watchful eye of Cowley, who has been impressed by the Hayling Island-based midfielder.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Cowley has thrown down the gauntlet to the former Oaklands Catholic School pupil.

Pompey’s had coach told The News: ‘Harry is a young player still learning the game and I’ve had the opportunity to watch him play a number of times now.

‘I am very cautious of not over-selling any of our young players because I don’t want to put them on a pedestal or put on an expectation they can’t live up to.

‘It’s our job to set him up for success and we would much rather go about our work quietly. To keep trying to build their competency, trying to build their confidence, and, I suppose, that effort will do the talking.

‘Like all of our scholars, they are all fighting to earn professional contracts. I know how hard it is to be a professional footballer and how good you have to be, we won’t just give those contracts out unless the players absolutely deserve the opportunity.

‘They have to really fight for it. To be a professional footballer you must be the best of the best – and Harry is still working towards it.

‘He’s trying to develop his game on a daily basis to get to a place where we think there’s enough potential for us to be able to offer him professional terms.’

Jewitt-White continues to be a pivotal presence in the Academy’s table-topping side.

He has netted three goals in seven outings so far, including Saturday’s 6-3 success over Plymouth.

Cowley added: ‘Technically Harry’s improving on a daily basis, he has good receiving skills, plays the game with his head up and has a good range of passing.

‘I love his attitude and his energy for the game, they are infectious qualities and prerequisites to me.

‘Certainly if the young boys have them and bring them to do our (first-team) training, they tend to find they are training regularly with us.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron