The Pompey boss revealed he was stunned by the decision which saw his side failing to receive a seemingly obvious spot kick in the closing stages of Saturday afternoon’s season opener.

It came as the Fratton Park outfit shocked the Owls into a second half comeback, which saw the Blues, at one stage, lead Darren Moore’s men 3-2.

Moments after Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s equaliser for Wednesday on 81 minutes, Cowley’s side looked to have found an instant reply when Dominic Iorfa’s high boot appeared to wipe out Dane Scarlett.

However, to the disbelief of everyone in the ground, referee Seb Stockbridge waved the Pompey claims away after the Spurs loanee fell to the ground in the box.

Many of those appeals came from the 2,000 travelling fans who filled the Leppings Lane end of Hillsborough, while a number of supporters vented their frustration on social media.

After the game, Cowley was left speechless when asked about the decision and also questioned the role of the fourth official, who had the same view as the Blues boss.

He told The News: ‘The incident where Dane got his head kicked off, I can’t work out how that wasn’t a penalty.

‘I don’t know how he didn’t see it, I don’t know how he doesn’t give it. I don’t know what to say.

‘We were right down the same line as the fourth official, it was obvious he got kicked in the head. What is their role if they don’t help us?

‘I was really surprised he didn’t give it, really surprised. I think everyone in the stadium knew.

‘Dane just nipped in like he does, brave boy, gets in and heads it.’