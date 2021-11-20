And the Blues boss admitted social media clips of the fans celebrating with the players at Wycombe last week were part of his preparations for today’s visit of the Dons, before adding he’ll now be looking for more ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Lincoln.

The Fratton faithful had reason to leave PO4 in a triumphant mood after Harness’ 89th-minute strike from the edge of the box sealed a dramatic come-from-behind win for Cowley’s side.

Prior to that, Michael Jacobs managed to lift spirits as he cancelled out Ollie Palmer’s controversial opener from the penalty spot, after referee Thomas Bramall adjudged Ronan Curtis has fouled Nesta Guinness-Walker in the 23rd minute.

Yet what unfolded in the last remaining minutes – with the Blues securing three points after falling behind for the first time this season – filled Cowley full of pride.

And after witnessing his side celebrate together as Fratton Park went wild in the background, he admitted that’s something he’d been dreaming about.

Hailing the scenes, he told The News: ‘The supporters, I just thought were magnificent.

‘When I dreamt of being Portsmouth manager it was for moments like that and when Marcus Harness fires in off the inside of the post and Fratton Park erupts, there's nowhere lese I'd rather be in the world.'

Pompey boss Danny Cowley celebrates win and salutes the Fratton faithful at the final whistle.

Cowley clearly feels Blues supporters have their role to play in the team’s progress.

And as he turned his attentions to Tuesday night’s trip to Sincil Bank, he admitted he’ll be looking on the likes of Twitter for fans’ footage of today’s late celebrations to replay back to his players in the build-up to that game.

He added: ‘We clipped actually the celebrations of the players and the supporters when we scored against Wycombe and that was the last clip we showed actually (today) because you have to celebrate these moments, don't you.

‘You have to feel these moments and the players have to see what it's like and how much it means to the supporters.