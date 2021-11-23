While Michael Jacobs finds himself on the bench at Lincoln, despite his impressive display in Saturday’s triumph over AFC Wimbledon.

With Lee Brown suspended, Freeman starts a League One fixture for the first time since the 4-0 hammering at Fratton Park inflicted by Ipswich last month.

However, it is initially unclear whether he slots into the vacant left-back slot – or Mahlon Romeo comes across from right-back.

Regardless, the duo line-up as the Blues’ full-backs as Danny Cowley makes three changes to the side which defeated Wimbledon 2-1 through Marcus Harness’ late goal.

Joe Morrell comes in for Louis Thompson, while Jacobs is replaced by Reeco Hackett, with both omitted players dropping to the bench.

There is also a surprise appearance among the substitutes for Liam Vincent, who has yet to make his Blues bow since his summer arrival.

The left-back has been troubled by injury since the opening few days of pre-season training and, as consequence, is still to feature in a match at any level for Pompey.

The suspended Lee Brown is missing from Pompey's squad for tonight's trip to Lincoln. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Central defender Sean Raggett has been named as captain against his former club in Brown’s absence.

Meanwhile, John Marquis once again misses out through injury.

Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Ogilvie, Freeman, Williams, Morrell, Harness, Hackett, Curtis, Hirst.

Subs: Bass, Vincent, Azeez, Harrison, Thompson, Jacobs, Ahadme.

