Danny Cowley makes his left-back choice as Portsmouth name three changes at Lincoln
Kieron Freeman has been challenged to solve Pompey’s full-back problem.
While Michael Jacobs finds himself on the bench at Lincoln, despite his impressive display in Saturday’s triumph over AFC Wimbledon.
With Lee Brown suspended, Freeman starts a League One fixture for the first time since the 4-0 hammering at Fratton Park inflicted by Ipswich last month.
However, it is initially unclear whether he slots into the vacant left-back slot – or Mahlon Romeo comes across from right-back.
Regardless, the duo line-up as the Blues’ full-backs as Danny Cowley makes three changes to the side which defeated Wimbledon 2-1 through Marcus Harness’ late goal.
Joe Morrell comes in for Louis Thompson, while Jacobs is replaced by Reeco Hackett, with both omitted players dropping to the bench.
There is also a surprise appearance among the substitutes for Liam Vincent, who has yet to make his Blues bow since his summer arrival.
The left-back has been troubled by injury since the opening few days of pre-season training and, as consequence, is still to feature in a match at any level for Pompey.
Central defender Sean Raggett has been named as captain against his former club in Brown’s absence.
Meanwhile, John Marquis once again misses out through injury.
Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Ogilvie, Freeman, Williams, Morrell, Harness, Hackett, Curtis, Hirst.
Subs: Bass, Vincent, Azeez, Harrison, Thompson, Jacobs, Ahadme.
