Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth transfer admission ahead of League One opener against Fleetwood which will please fans

The Blues boss admitted hard work was ongoing behind the scenes in a bid to add to his squad number within the next 24 hours.

And he confessed that midfield was an area he was keen to bolster, with Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe Pompey’s only recognised central midfielders at present.

Cowley has had a busy week so far on the transfer front, after deals for Connor Ogilvie and George Hirst (loan) were completed.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

That took the number of new arrivals through the doors at Fratton Park this summer to 10.

Much work is still needed before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on August 11.

Yet focusing on the tighter deadline of Saturday’s trip to Fleetwood, Cowley said the Blues’ recruitment team were currently pursuing an option who could feature against the Cod Army at Highbury Stadium.

Cowley told The News: ‘We would like to (add another signing to the squad before Saturday), but whether that is possible or not, I think time will tell.

‘We're working really hard to try to get another one over the line.

‘So, yeah, we've got everything crossed.

‘I think we're short in midfield, aren't we - we're short of players in that area.

‘So we'd love to add to the squad in that position.