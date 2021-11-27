Danny Cowley names make-shift centre-half as Portsmouth bid for Gillingham win
Danny Cowley has turned to Shaun Williams to plug his central-defensive shortage at Gillingham.
With Sean Raggett suspended, the Blues boss had been seeking a partner for Connor Ogilvie.
He has opted for Williams, who moves from midfield to occupy the left of a back three at the Priestfield Stadium.
Louis Thompson comes into midfield, representing the only change to the side which won 3-0 at Lincoln during an impressive display.
Lee Brown is back from suspension yet has a back problem, so is named on the bench rather than being considered for the starting XI.
Meanwhile, Ronan Curtis has been named as Pompey’s captain against Steve Evans’ side.
John Marquis is once again ruled out through injury.
Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Ogilvie, Williams, Romeo, Hackett, Thompson, Morrell, Curtis, Harness, Hirst.
Subs: Bass, Brown, Azeez, Ahadme, Harrison, Jacobs, Vincent.
