Although Pompey’s head coach insists squad strengthening is not dictated by a player firstly departing.

Ellis Harrison is attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United, while Ronan Curtis has long been monitored by Championship clubs including Cardiff and Blackburn.

The Blues have so far recruited 12 players this summer and are presently second in League One after a maximum points haul from the opening two games.

But there could well be more Fratton Park activity in the final fortnight of the transfer window.

He told The News: ‘There’s some interest in a couple of ours and we’re just waiting to see how that all unfolds.

‘It can be quite fluid, but we have a budget to work to. We don't necessarily have to wait for one to go out in order to get one in.

Ellis Harrison has been interesting Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘We want to get two or three in, we need them. Of those, two will be loans, with a third if we can afford it.

‘That’s in an ideal world, but we are going to try our best and make as much progress as we can. For us to be consistent in this division, we need three new players.

‘Not everyone has to leave, maybe one or two. It’s not a perfect science, what we need and what we want, and what should happen and could happen and might happen.

‘You usually haven’t got control of it all, so we’ll just see.

‘We are hoping for something (an arrival) this week, but there’s nothing imminent.’

Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson joined last week to bolster midfield areas.

He added: ‘The squad is coming together, but there is still a lot to do. I’m not getting ahead of myself at all.

‘I think we played all right on Saturday. We played with an energy and intensity that I liked, and I liked having the supporters back, definitely, they are like a new signing to me.

‘But there’s still a lot to do.’

