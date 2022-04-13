That’s the message from Danny Cowley, who believes the Wales under-18 international’s progress demonstrates the crucial existence of a pathway into the Blues’ first-team.

Pompey’s previously productive youth set-up has noticeably slowed of late, with only Haji Mnoga graduating into the senior side.

Last term, not a single second or third-year scholar remained at Fratton Park, much to supporters’ alarm and dismay.

However, Jewitt-White signed first-year professional terms on the pitch before Tuesday night’s 3-0 triumph over Rotherham.

Dan Gifford has also been offered third-year scholarship terms – with potentially one other joining the duo.

And with five first-team appearances already under the midfielder’s belt, Jewitt-White is viewed by Cowley as sending a powerful statement to other aspiring Academy players.

He told The News: ‘This is really important for us – and soon there will be some more good news coming out of the Academy to add to that.

Harry Jewitt-White with Pompey boss Danny Cowley after the young midfielder signed first-year pro terms on Tuesday night. Picture: Photo by Robin Jones - Digital South

‘We want all youngsters in Portsmouth to know that we really believe in young players and there’s a pathway for them at this football club.

‘If they are hard-working, have a brilliant attitude and a real humility to want to learn then anything is possible here.

‘Harry has trained with us pretty regularly since January, so we have seen a lot of him.

‘He has probably played better for us in our group than maybe he has done in the 18s, which sometimes happens, particularly for the second-year scholars.

‘We are always trying to challenge young players. When they outgrow their age group then it’s for us to challenge and fast-track them, that’s how young players develop.

‘We are putting so much time and energy into trying to improve our Academy. Nicky goes there three times a week, Greg Miller is working incredibly hard, as are all the staff, there is synergy and energy, we are coming together and improving.

‘We will not have sustained success unless we start producing our own players.

‘Portsmouth as a city has proven time and time again that great players are born here – and we want to enjoy them.’

All five of Jewitt-White’s first-team outings so far have arrived in the Papa John’s Trophy.

However, he has been an unused substitute for 12 League One fixtures, while regularly trained with Cowley’s squad.

Pompey’s head coach added: ‘Harry’s a good receiver, a good passer, he’s a boy who wants to do well, I can see it in his eyes, that desire and ambition to want to be the best he can be.

‘Now for us he has to work out what he is as a midfielder. A midfielder has to stop goals as a destroyer or create or score goals – he is trying to decide which one of those he is.

‘At the moment he can do a little of all three, but he will decide over time.’

