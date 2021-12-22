And the Blues boss believes not doing so is going would impact both the Blues and rival clubs, when it when it comes to getting their January business right.

Cowley is powering ahead with plans to reshape his squad when the transfer window opens on January 1.

But with coronavirus cases rocketing, games are falling by the wayside over the festive period.

The EFL have stated they are continuing with the season, though that decision could be taken out of their hands by any government restrictions in the coming days.

That’s something Cowley is fearful of, after already facing similar issues in his short Pompey tenure.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

He said: ‘The great thing is getting to live games.‘In the summer we didn’t get the job until the season ended and the only games we could get were the play-off games.

‘We did go to them and the FA Trophy final, but you couldn’t go to live games.

‘You were having to do a lot of work via video.‘While video does have a place, there’s really nothing more important than live football, when it comes to recruitment.’

Pompey have certain resources they can call on in the event of not getting to games, such as the work offered by analysts Matt Page and Toby Ellis.

But the hope is the staff will be able to continue going to matches in the flesh in the coming weeks, with the pressure on to improve club’s poor January record.

He added: ‘Matt and Toby have come in who have been a great resource. They are willing, hard-working staff.

‘The same goes for Simon Bassey, Lorenzo (Dolcetti), Roberto (Gagliardi) Michael Poke, myself and Nick (Cowley) who go out to games.

‘We’re going out to games all the time. We’re a small group but we’re an honest group.’

