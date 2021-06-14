Danny Cowley pinpoints critical factor in Portsmouth's recruitment this summer as looks to repeat past successes at Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town

And the Blues head coach is looking to repeat his impact made in the past with temporary deals to substantially improve his squad.

But Cowley hinted he may have to be patient to get the calibre of loan player he’s targeting before the close of the summer transfer window.

The 42-year-old faces a substantial overhaul of his playing options this summer, and has no doubt of the importance of loans to that process.

He said: ‘The loan market is going to be crucial to us.

‘The loan market is one we’ve used really successfully in the past.

‘I look at Emile Smith Rowe as an outstanding loan signing for us at Huddersfield, who made a significant difference. He made us significantly better than Harvey (White).

Danny Cowley's former loans, from left, Emile Smith Rowe, Tyler Walker and Joe Morrell.

‘I look at Tyler Walker, who we signed when we went up to League One - and he made Lincoln significantly better.

‘Joe Morrell made us significantly better as soon as he walked through the door.

‘What I like about loan players is they can make the team significantly better.’

Cowley believes loan players can not only raise the quality of the squad as a whole, but also aid the development of the players already at Pompey.

But to get players who can make a mark in such a way will not happen overnight.

He added: ‘They can help your assets, because what they can actually do is set the standard for the young players at the club - this is what it looks like.

‘It’s “you think you’re good but this is what excellent looks like”.

‘I like loans for those reasons.

‘I also like them because they complement the players you have and help the players you have on the pitch.

‘I also think if you’re a team who are successful and win every week, other people want your players so your players then become more valuable assets for the business side of the club.

‘We like our loans to be champions, that’s what I like.

‘I’m not saying we’ll have five loans who will be champions and starters every week.

‘But I like my loans to be champions - and sometimes you have to be patient for those champions.’

