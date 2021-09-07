Jake Eastwood was an emergency loan signing who appeared in goal for Pompey's 5-3 defeat at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Alex Bass was expected to line-up against AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight, while Gavin Bazunu was missing through Republic of Ireland duty.

However, Bass was sidelined through coronavirus and – with no third-choice keeper – Pompey had to seek emergency measures.

That prompted the signing of Sheffield United’s Eastwood on a seven-day loan.

Eastwood and his new playing colleagues were unfortunately on the receiving end of a 5-3 defeat at Plough Lane, despite Ellis Harrison’s superb hat-trick.

But Danny Cowley is expecting both his absent keepers to return for Saturday’s trip to MK Dons.

He told The News: ‘I don’t want to make excuses, it’s the circumstances, we live in this world at the moment so we have to be adaptable.

‘We adapted and young Jake joined us at the Cobham Hilton hotel at 4pm (before the game), so it wasn’t ideal. I thought he did fine.

‘It wasn’t an easy day for him, we didn’t protect him anywhere near as well as we could have done – and anywhere near how I expect from my team.

‘It certainly changed the way we like to play because he doesn't know our way and we haven’t done any rehearsal or practice.

‘So we had to be a little more risk averse in our own half and kick a little longer. Then the game kind of changes and you don’t quite get the control you'd like.

‘Gavin was playing for Ireland and Alex Bass was unavailable, it was what it was.

‘Hopefully Alex will be back available to train with the group on Thursday – and Gavin will be back on Saturday.’

