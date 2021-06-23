Danny Cowley pinpoints what Simon Bassey will bring to Portsmouth as ex-Barnet manager 's backroom role is confirmed

Danny Cowley believes Pompey’s appointment of Simon Bassey is a ‘fantastic acquisition’.

By Will Rooney
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:54 pm
Simon Bassey. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Bassey’s arrival as first-team assistant coach has now been confirmed after The News reported earlier this month he’d joined the Blues’ backroom staff.

Pompey were short of bodies in that department after the exits of Joe Gallen, Jake Wigley and John Keeley following the end of last season.

Bassey left his role as Barnet manager to make the move to Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was highly regarded at The Hive, with chairman Tony Kleanthous telling of his disappointment after the ex-Wimbledon coach’s departure.

Now Cowley’s relishing working with Bassey as they plot the Blues’ latest League One promotion push.

Read More

Read More
Expert view on Portsmouth coach Simon Bassey: Barnet thought they'd struck gold ...

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Simon is a fantastic acquisition for this football club. He has an outstanding work ethic, a real love of the game. and all the qualities we look for.

‘Simon, Nicky and I all share similar values. We wake up every morning with the same ambition of wanting to improve our players.

‘He has a broad skill set and has filled every role – he’s been a coach, assistant, manager, analysis scout and worked in recruitment. He has a range of competencies and experience.

‘Our focus is on making sure Pompey are the hardest working football club and this appointment help us achieve that objective.’

Pompey are closing in on a new goalkeeping coach to replace Keeley.

The fresh face will be present for the first day of pre-season training on Monday.

Danny CowleyPompeyPortsmouth