Simon Bassey. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Bassey’s arrival as first-team assistant coach has now been confirmed after The News reported earlier this month he’d joined the Blues’ backroom staff.

Pompey were short of bodies in that department after the exits of Joe Gallen, Jake Wigley and John Keeley following the end of last season.

Bassey left his role as Barnet manager to make the move to Fratton Park.

He was highly regarded at The Hive, with chairman Tony Kleanthous telling of his disappointment after the ex-Wimbledon coach’s departure.

Now Cowley’s relishing working with Bassey as they plot the Blues’ latest League One promotion push.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Simon is a fantastic acquisition for this football club. He has an outstanding work ethic, a real love of the game. and all the qualities we look for.

‘Simon, Nicky and I all share similar values. We wake up every morning with the same ambition of wanting to improve our players.

‘He has a broad skill set and has filled every role – he’s been a coach, assistant, manager, analysis scout and worked in recruitment. He has a range of competencies and experience.

‘Our focus is on making sure Pompey are the hardest working football club and this appointment help us achieve that objective.’