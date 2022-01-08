Danny Cowley pinpoints when Portsmouth’s January transfer business will accelerate along with likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic & Co
Danny Cowley believes this weekend’s FA Cup action will be the catalyst for the January transfer window to spark to life.
The Pompey boss believes clubs from the top two tiers are hesitant over letting their players leave at present.
But Cowley anticipates that changing once this weekend’s third round action in the famous, old competition is over.
The head coach is of the view Premier League and Championship sides will switch up their starting XIs with more squad players featuring this weekend.
Once those games are out of the way, the 43-year-old believes teams at a higher level will be more open to letting potential Pompey targets leave.
There already been 17 players move to League One clubs in the windows far, but Cowley believes deals will accelerate further off the back of this weekend games with a ‘domino effect’ once players begin to move.
He said: ‘Sometimes you are in a big chain.
‘You’ve also got to remember it’s FA Cup weekend this weekend.
‘There’s a lot of clubs who are going to utilise their squads, and are maybe holding players back for those games.
‘I think things will move much quicker off the back of this weekend, or start to move.
‘Then once it does start to move then it’s really that domino effect.
‘A player leaves a club, that club then needs to replace that player.
‘They take another player and so the chain begins. That’s what we’re all waiting for really.’
