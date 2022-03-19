Under the guidance of chief executive Andy Cullen, the Blues have put in place an updated blueprint for the position and are preparing to step up their search in identifying a suitable candidate.

It’s not clear what timeframe Pompey are working towards.

But with the role having a ‘fundamental importance’ to the direction the club wants to go, it’s a search the Blues are determined to get right.

The Fratton Park outfit want a new head of football operations after Roberto Gagliardi – who was promoted to the position in November after an interim period – resigned in February.

At the time it was revealed that the Italian was departing Pompey after four years to work for an ambitious group which acquires football clubs across Europe.

However, it has since transpired that that group is Sport Republic – a London-based investment firm in the sport and entertainment industry that currently owns south-coast rivals Southampton.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said he would play an active role in identifying Gagliardi’s replacement.

He also revealed that procedures were now in place to take that search to the next level.

‘We are making progress (team-wise), but we still have a lot to do to improve some of the provisions that support the first team,’ said Cowley.

‘We are obviously in the process of trying to bring in a director of football/sporting director/head of football operations which I think will be of fundamental importance to the football so that we can continue the good work that has already gone on.

‘That someone can really drive the day-to-day strategy of the football department, while supporting the football operation is a duel job now, strategic and driving the day-to-day operations.

‘I think this is a really important appointment for the club.

‘We have an awareness now of where we are at, clarity of where we want to go and now it’s about putting the process in place, stepping stones if you like to be able to achieve it.

‘There is work going on behind the scenes to make it happen, so lots of work is going on to try to identify the best fit for this football club.

‘It is something Andy Cullen is leading, but we certainly will be involved in it, as will other people in the club.