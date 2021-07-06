The Blues welcomed 10 free agents on the opening day of pre-season training last week.

Reportedly among them was Millwall striker Abdul Abdulmalik, who has yet to sign a new deal at the Championship outfit.

Some of the original unattached players have now left the club and replaced by others seeking Fratton Park deals.

The Blues play a behind-closed-doors game at a Championship side tomorrow before the traditional clash against the Hawks at Westleigh Park takes place on Saturday.

Triallists will feature prominently in both of those matches.

And before travelling to St George's Park for a training camp next week, Cowley will inform the free agents if he'll continue to cast his eye over them – or inform them it’s the end of the road.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Pompey head coach said: ‘We've had one or two that left us at the end of last week or one or two that have joined.

‘At the moment, there are some triallists in and it'll be good to see them play some games.

‘On the back of that, we'll make some intelligent decisions.’

Cowley's summer recruitment drive continues after signing four players so far.

And although he knows Pompey require reinforcements, he's prepared to wait until the right targets to become available.

‘We know we've got a lot to do in terms of recruitment and we're working hard on that every single day,' added Cowley.

‘What we won't do is sign players who aren't good enough to take this club to where we want it to go.

‘We know the level very well and know what the people of Portsmouth want from their players and teams.