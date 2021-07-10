The striker only linked up with the Blues yesterday, having previously played for Norwich’s under-23s.

He was one of 10 unnamed players who were involved at Westleigh Park.

Referred to as Triallist H by Cowley, Ahadme came on for the second half when Pompey were 2-1 down.

Danny Cowley. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

And he bagged a 26-minute hat-trick to ensure the Blues got their first win of the summer.

Cowley was coy when it came to naming Ahadme’s identity – but he thought the Moroccan delivered a ‘complete number-nine performance’.

The head coach told The News: ‘We've got a lot of triallist. For us, we don't want to shout it from the rooftop for obvious reasons.

‘We're calling him Triallist H. He did okay, didn't he.

‘I thought he played well. He came in and only joined the group yesterday.

‘I thought it was a complete number-nine performance. I thouht he played with a lot of intelligence, long to short, and made runs in behind.’