Danny Cowley reveal plans for Portsmouth talisman after ex-Wolves, Derby County and Wigan Athletic man commits to club

The Pompey boss believes the attacker brings attributes to the table he doesn’t have anywhere else in his squad.

And the challenge for him is to make the most of that talent, after the 30-year-old committed his future to the club.

Jacobs ignored overtures from hometown club Northampton and Mansfield to commit to Cowley’s cause moving forward.

The ex-Wigan, Derby and Wolves man found himself out of favour for the first half of the season, but fought his way into the first team and made a big impact in the new year.

Jacobs’ stay has been celebrated by the Fratton faithful, now Cowley knows he has to extricate the most out of his undoubted quality.

He said: ‘I think Michael always wanted to stay.

‘I think he offers something different as a team and a squad to what we have. That’s what we have to use.

‘He has that wonderful ability to always find space and almost plays like he’s got a moment extra.

‘There’s no doubting his ability to create goals and score goals.

‘He has that quality in his end product, both from open play and set-pieces.

‘He showed that particularly over the second half of the season, when he played a big part in the good form we showed.

Cowley can see why the man brought to Fratton Park by Kenny Jackett would feel like wants to give more to supporters, who’ve embraced him in his time at PO4.

He said: ‘I suppose he’s had a disrupted time in his first two seasons.

‘He had his injuries in the first season and even in the second there was the Ipswich saga, and he was behind the rest of the group recovering from a knee operation.

‘So I understand why he’d feel like he has unfinished business, because there is a real connection between him and our supporters.