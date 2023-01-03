But the Blues are still open to finding the highly-regarded goalkeeper a non-league home during the second half of the campaign.

Steward has made 26 appearances for the Rocks this season, impressing in the Isthmian Premier Division until his surprise New Year’s Eve recall.

Cowley’s desire to send Josh Oluwayemi out on loan means Steward will be around the squad for forthcoming trips to Spurs in the FA Cup and Bolton in the Papa John’s Trophy.

But there are other reasons for ending the run of regular football for the 17-year-old, who has attracted interest from Premier League and Championship clubs.

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘It is an incredible ask to get a 17-year-old to play a full season in senior football – and we have a duty of care for Toby and for his development.

‘We just feel that getting him back with us to do some development and technical work on the training pitch is going to be important over the next few weeks.

‘We must make sure he gets his training diet right. It’s not just about playing games when you are that age, it’s also about getting the right time on the grass to develop technically and to keep working on areas of his game which will help him to reach his potential.

Toby Steward impressed at Bognor, including saving three penalties in an FA Trophy shoot-out triumph over Lewes. Picture: Lyn Phillips

‘While at Bognor, Toby has kept training with us, but sometimes when games are being played as frequently as Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, the actual amount of detailed technical work you can get into them is less.

‘He is cup-tied for the FA Cup, but we’d like Toby to be in and around the squad for Tottenham to experience that, while we have a Papa John’s game the Tuesday afterwards.

‘It just felt like a good time to give Toby a bit of a break from playing – and to keep working on him technically, physically and mentally.’

Oluwayemi has started all five of Pompey’s Papa John’s Trophy matches so far this season.

Yet Steward’s return could see him challenge for the quarter-final against Bolton on Tuesday, January 10.

Regardless, Cowley could still send the youngster back out on loan again.

He added: ‘Off the back of that, we will probably look to loan him out again in the second half of the season.

