Pompey keeper Alex Bass

The Academy graduate has sat out the past three games after the Fratton Park head coach installed his Manchester City loanee as his No1.

That came after Bass started the Blues’ first two matches of the season, as Bazunu recovered from a quad injury he picked up in pre-season.

The Eastleigh ace kept a clean sheet in the opening-day victory at Fleetwood. And while two goals were conceded against Millwall in the first round of the Carabao Cup – a game which finished 2-1 to the hosts – neither was the fault of the 23-year-old.

Cowley is a firm admirer of Bass’ ability – a key factor in his decision to allow fans’ favourite Craig MacGillivray to leave the club in the summer.

The Pompey boss hopes Bazunu’s presence will stand him in good stead for the future and make him an even better keeper.

Meanwhile, it is also hoped that Bass can bring out the best in his new PO4 team-mate so that Pompey ultimately benefit from the competition in place.

There’s no disputing Cowley’s decision to opt for Bazunu once he was fully fit will have hurt Bass, who relinquished the No1 jersey to MacGillivray one game into last season.

But the keeper will take comfort from the fact that it was no foregone conclusion.

While the manner in which he has conducted himself since lends well with the manager.

Speaking about the goalkeeper situation, Colwey told The News: ‘It’s great to have Gavin Bazunu and Alex Bass.

‘Alex has conducted himself really well in the first two games and has been really unlucky. He couldn't have done anymore.

‘That has definitely been my toughest call as manager up to this point.

‘The way he’s conducted himself has been very, very impressive.

‘He’s put any individual disappointment to one side and he’s just supported Gavin.