Shaun Williams (back) and Mahlon Romeo (ankle) are enforced absences for this afternoon’s trip to Oxford United.

However, the Blues boss has also dropped top scorer Marcus Harness, skipper Clark Robertson and Coventry loanee Tyler Walker.

The back three system remains, though, with Ogilvie replacing Robertson on the left alongside Sean Raggett and Hayden Carter.

Aiden O'Brien is on the bench at Oxford United following his deadline day switch from Sunderland. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Kieron Freeman comes in at right wing-back in place of the injured Romeo, while Louis Thompson takes over Williams’ spot, with the Irishman out with a fractured spine.

Elsewhere, Michael Jacobs is deservedly back in the side, along with Ronan Curtis, with the pair having been involved with Pompey’s consolation goal in the 2-1 defeat to Charlton on Monday night.

That sees out-of-sorts 10-goal Harness and Walker dropped to the bench at the Kassam Stadium.

Meanwhile, latest recruit Aiden O’Brien is among the substitutes following his deadline day arrival from Sunderland.

Also on the bench is Ryan Tunnicliffe, who returned to training on Tuesday for his latest comeback following a hamstring problem.

Oxford have named ex-Pompey pair Steve Seddon and Ryan Williams in their starting XI.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Ogilvie, Freeman, Hume, Morrell, Thompson, Jacobs, Curtis, Hirst.

Subs: Webber, Robertson, O’Brien, Tunnicliffe, Walker, Harness, Hackett.

