The attacking-midfield role was a long-standing issue during former boss Kenny Jackett's time in the Fratton Park driving seat.

A host of names – including Conor Chaplin, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans, Andy Cannon, Michael Jacobs and Ryan Williams – were all used in the position as the Blues failed to achieve League One promotion despite four attempts at trying.

Cowley told how he's always had a quintessential number 10 in his teams throughout his managerial career.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley. Picture: Picture: Chris Moorhouse

As the head coach continues his south-coast overhaul, he covets someone who can be at the fulcrum of Pompey's attacking moves in the latest bid to reach the Championship.

And it will likely be a loanee who’ll fill that berth.

Cowley told The News: ‘I like attacking players, I definitely like attacking players with that je ne sais quoi that can do something a little bit different.

‘For us at the moment, we're probably going to have to use the attacking areas in the loan market because of relevant finances, really.

‘I've always had a number 10. I like a number 10 who can take the ball on the back foot and speed it up, someone who can have that intelligence and awareness in a telephone box, as well as penetration.

‘We would like one. We have obviously got Johnny Marquis ahead, who has a good movement and someone who can find John would be great.

‘Ryan Tunnicliffe plays with his head up, Marcus Harness has looked sharp and Ronan has such robustness about him.

‘Certainly, a number 10 to link it all up would be our ideal but they're not easy to find.’

After taking the helm in March, Cowley primarily deployed Williams in the number-10 role during his 12 games in charge last season.

Williams' energy and selflessness impressed Cowley away from home.

However, the Blues chief is targeting someone with the sort of ingenious who can 'pick a lock' when opponents play on the back foot at Fratton Park.

Cowley added: ‘Ryan was outstanding away from home. He's selfless, incredibly hard-working and great at defending from the front.

‘Away from home when there's space to penetrate into, he was really good.

‘At home, you need different qualities. You need that player who can pick a lock and execute skills in small spaces.