Danny Cowley targeting attacking reinforcement after imminent Denver Hume capture from Sunderland - Portsmouth transfer search as it stands
Danny Cowley’s work in the transfer window is not over as he strives to unlock Pompey’s goal-scoring potential.
With Denver Hume’s arrival imminent, the Blues boss will then turn his attention towards bolstering his side’s attacking threat.
Following the recruitment of Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker on loan, the head coach last week admitted he wanted a further two signings during the January transfer window.
In addition, he revealed a replacement for Alex Bass would also be required should a loan destination be found for the rest of the campaign.
Since then, Hume represents one of Cowley’s two targeted transfers, while it is understood the hunt continues for the other – an attacking player able to create.
Certainly the former Lincoln boss is only too aware of his side’s inadequacies at present, having failed to net in four of their last six league outings.
Crucially, Pompey’s five loan slots have already been allocated, with Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, George Hirst, Carter and Walker occupying them.
Should Cowley wish to recruit further, the candidate must be either a free agent or require payment of a transfer fee.
That’s precisely the route Pompey are taking with Bass’ replacement, which, of course, is in addition to an attacking target.
Having orchestrated his switch to Bradford, the Blues favour a young goalkeeper on a free transfer, with a deal running until the season’s end.
Ollie Webber, a Northern Ireland under-21 international with Crystal Palace, fits the profile and negotiations have taken place.
A six-month contract would allow the 21-year-old time to impress at Fratton Park and, likewise, the Blues an opportunity to assess his talents with a view to a long-term association.
What’s more, the wage savings from such an approach can be utilised elsewhere in Cowley’s playing budget to strengthen other departments, such as his attacking options.
Pompey’s boss has also created space in his finances following the January exits of Ellis Harrison, John Marquis and Paul Downing, along with the loan cancellations of Gassan Ahadme and Miguel Azeez.
Harrison and Marquis have both left permanently, fetching small transfer fees in the process, while Downing is on loan at Rochdale, thereby Pompey are still contributing to his wage.
The ‘creative thinking’ so often purported by Cowley and chief executive Andy Cullen has enabled the arrivals of Carter and Walker and, primarily, a transfer fee ready to be paid for Hume’s services.
Yet another spot remains unfilled – an attacking player capable of invigorating a goal-shy team.
And Cowley has until 11pm on Monday to secure one.
