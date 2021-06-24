Danny Cowley turning to triallists to boost Portsmouth numbers for pre-season training return
Pompey will throw open their doors and admit triallists into Monday’s return to pre-season training.
Former Blues boss Kenny Jackett was reluctant to include free agents during summer sessions ahead of a new campaign.
However, it’s a case of needs must for Danny Cowley whose numbers remain short.
Pompey’s head coach favours 20 outfield players being involved in his training sessions, a figure which the Blues are comfortably adrift of at present.
Presently 15 are contracted, of which Ellis Harrison and Michael Jacobs are not yet fully available following long-term injury.
In addition, it remains to be seen whether Ronan Curtis is handed additional time off having turned out for the Republic of Ireland in their two-game friendly schedule earlier this month.
Cowley could dip into Greg Miller’s Academy to help bolster numbers, with the likes of Alfie Bridgman and Harry Jewitt-White having first-team experience through the Papa John’s Trophy.
Yet the bulk of fresh faces will consist of triallists aiming to impress the Blues management and secure a Fratton Park deal.
Despite their anticipated presence, Cowley will continue looking elsewhere, driving on with recruitment plans which have so far brought Liam Vincent and Clark Robertson to the club.
Nonetheless, from Monday, triallists will be offered the opportunity to catch the eye of the head coach, who requires a large influx of new players before the season’s start.
During his time at Fratton Park, Paul Cook certainly kept an open mind about triallists, with the likes of Ben Davies, Gareth Evans and Brian Murphy taken on.
He also had a teenage Matt Clarke in for training and friendlies before committing to a season-long loan for the then-Ipswich defender.
